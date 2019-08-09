Sowore: Don't Undermine Our Democracy, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

The senator described the action of the government towards peaceful protests as worrisome, adding that protests were a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019


Senator Shehu Sani has told  President Muhammadu Buhari not to rubbish Nigeria's democracy with his dictatorial tendencies towards those opposed to his leadership style.

Sani disclosed this in Abuja at the International World's Indigenous Peoples Day organised by the Coalition of FCT Indigenous Association.

He said, "My own submission to the President is that he should never allow himself, no matter the provocation or temptation, to leave behind a legacy of intolerance, disrespect to rule of law and disrespect for court orders. 

"If we have a government that only respects court orders that favours them, then we are undermining the values and structures of democracy itself."

The human rights activist further said that the President Buhari-led government was a product and beneficiary of protests.

He said, "Justice is the bridge, we must be fair and just to all Nigerians because that is the foundation upon which everyone can live in peace and harmony."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

