Yellow Fever Kills 16 in Ebonyi Since July

Achi blamed the death of the 16 persons to the patronage of quacks and use of herbs to treat the disease.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

 

Permanent Secretary in the Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, Chris Achi, has said that 16 people have died due to Yellow Fever diseases since July when the virus was first detected in the state.

Achi revealed this on Friday during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The 16 victims are from Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, some other patients are receiving treatment at the Virology Centre and Iboko General Hospital in the state.

He said the virus was detected in Izzi LGA and efforts are being made to contain it.

He said, “We appreciate the community giving early information to the authority especially when they notice that there is unusual happening.

“Yellow Fever is not transmitted from human to human. It can only be transmitted through mosquitos.

“There are forest monkeys that equally carry Yellow Fever virus and if mosquito bites the monkey and bite somebody in the forest, it will pass the virus and if the mosquito bites another person, it will continue to transmit the virus that is the way the virus spreads.

“Yellow Fever comes with fever, typhoid and if it is not detected on time, it will start eating blood and the person will go into a coma.”

