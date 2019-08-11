Driver Escapes Death In Car Accident In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2019

 

A driver was lucky to escape death in an auto accident on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos with the driver coming out unharmed.

The driver of the car lost control and was fortunate to have his car stopped by the kerb of the bridge, according to a tweet by the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad. 

The tweet read, “A serious lone accident has occurred on third mainland bridge inward Lagos.

“The driver lost control of the wheels and the vehicle hit the kerb. He came out unharmed.”

