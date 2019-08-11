Driver Escapes Death In Car Accident In Lagos

A driver was lucky to escape death in an auto accident on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos with the driver coming out unharmed.

The driver of the car lost control and was fortunate to have his car stopped by the kerb of the bridge, according to a tweet by the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.

A serious lone accident has occured on 3MB inward Lagos. The driver lost control of the wheels and the vehicle hit the kerb. He came out unharmed. Efforts are in progress to move the damaged vehicle off the Bridge . #TheGoodGuys pic.twitter.com/ECFCZeP7Wm — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) August 11, 2019

