Gombe Monarch Urges Displaced Persons To Return Home

The paramount ruler of Kaltungo in Gombe State, Alhaji Saleh Mohammed, has urged internally displaced persons to return and rebuild their respective communities.

Mohammed made the appeal on Sunday in his Sallah message while speaking with journalists.

He said returning to their various communities would signify the end of crisis and play an important role in preventing further displacement.

According to him, the only safe environment for displaced persons to live is their home.

He said,“Returning home signifies the end of crisis and it will help the displaced persons to rebuild their communities for political, socio-cultural and economic development."

The monarch, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, further called on security personnel to be civil in their engagement with members of the public.

He said no matter the situation, security agencies must understand that they are meant to build peace, maintain law and order.