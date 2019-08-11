Lagos Nude Dance: We’re Going To Use Tekno As Scapegoat ⎯ Nigerian Government

“No single person is bigger than Nigeria; whether he likes it or not, we are going to use him as scapegoat to send a strong signal that this government does not tolerate nonsense and immorality."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2019

Tekno instagram

The Federal Government has said it will make a scapegoat out of hip hop star, Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno, for promoting nudity in public space.

The announcement follows scenes of four nude women dancing in a moving van on the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge in Lagos during a video shoot by the musician.

The artiste, in the four-minute video, was seen throwing money perceived to be dollars at the nude women.

The government expressed disappointment that despite ongoing investigations into the anomaly, Tekno went ahead to release the offensive video.​

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said Tekno would be used as a scapegoat “to teach others a serious lesson".

He said, “We commend the police for arresting Tekno for the shameful misconduct.   See Also CRIME Police Invite Tekno For Questioning Over Public Nudity 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

"The same person who was granted bail on health ground went ahead to release the controversial video.  

"We are now warning him to desist from this shameful conduct which is not part of our culture.

“No single person is bigger than Nigeria; whether he likes it or not, we are going to use him as scapegoat to send a strong signal that this government does not tolerate nonsense and immorality."

Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, states that any person, who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public, commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to three years imprisonment.

The Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency has since suspended the advertising agency whose display truck was used in shooting the video.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Panic As Robbers Invade Female Hostel In UI
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Personnel Kills Undergraduate In Bayelsa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Robbers, Recover Firearms In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Seizes SARS Operative After Colleague Kills Shop Owner In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Six Days After Arrest, DSS Yet To Charge Journalist To Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Zamfara Govt Sacks Monarch For Conniving With Bandits To Terrorise Subjects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Kenya 'Honourable Speaker, One Of Us Has Polluted The Air', Says Lawmaker As Fart Pushes Parliament To Suspend Debate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Yakubu Nura Wins World Physics Competition
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 60
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Fire Burns Five Children To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food FCTA Warns Against Consumption Of Canned Tomatoes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Robbers Invade Female Hostel In UI
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Personnel Kills Undergraduate In Bayelsa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Two Killed, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Driver Escapes Death In Car Accident In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency As Buhari Prepares For Sallah In Comfort, Hundreds Of Katsina Residents Flee Homes For IDP Camps -Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Warns Of Fake DSS Shortlist In Circulation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Robbers, Recover Firearms In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad