Lagos Nude Dance: We’re Going To Use Tekno As Scapegoat ⎯ Nigerian Government

Tekno

The Federal Government has said it will make a scapegoat out of hip hop star, Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno, for promoting nudity in public space.

The announcement follows scenes of four nude women dancing in a moving van on the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge in Lagos during a video shoot by the musician.

The artiste, in the four-minute video, was seen throwing money perceived to be dollars at the nude women.

The government expressed disappointment that despite ongoing investigations into the anomaly, Tekno went ahead to release the offensive video.​

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said Tekno would be used as a scapegoat “to teach others a serious lesson".

He said, “We commend the police for arresting Tekno for the shameful misconduct. See Also CRIME Police Invite Tekno For Questioning Over Public Nudity

"The same person who was granted bail on health ground went ahead to release the controversial video.

"We are now warning him to desist from this shameful conduct which is not part of our culture.

“No single person is bigger than Nigeria; whether he likes it or not, we are going to use him as scapegoat to send a strong signal that this government does not tolerate nonsense and immorality."

Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, states that any person, who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public, commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to three years imprisonment.

The Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency has since suspended the advertising agency whose display truck was used in shooting the video.