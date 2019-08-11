Six Days After Arrest, DSS Yet To Charge Journalist To Court

The Department of Security Services has failed to arraign Mr. Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, former Politics Editor of DailyTrust newspaper, six days after he was arrested for supporting #RevolutionNow protest.

Dan-Haliliu was picked up in his room for writing a post on his Facebook timeline, endorsing the protest.

Dan-Halilu was a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu before the 2015 elections.

The erstwhile Daily Trust Editor has been in the custody of the DSS since his arrest.

Section 35 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended) states that anyone arrested upon reasonable suspicion of having committed a criminal offence, or to such extent as may be reasonably necessary to prevent his committing a criminal offence, must be taken to a competent court within a radius of 40 kilometres under a period of one day.

It was gathered that the DSS operatives had questioned Dan-Halilu on whether he has any acquaintance or professional relationship with Mr Omoyele Sowore, activist and convener of #RevolutionNow.

Meanwhile, Dan-Halilu’s lawyers are working to ensure his release.