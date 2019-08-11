South Africa Expresses Concern Over Threat By NANS

The two countries enjoy strong bilateral relations, which were forged over many years during our struggle for liberation in South Africa; also, in this democratic era supported by the people

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2019

The Government of South Africa has expressed concern over the call by the National Association of Nigerian Students for the expulsion of South Africans and their investments in Nigeria.

The country made its feelings known in a statement by Counsellor in-charge of Political Affairs at the South African High Commission, Abuja, Anna-Maria Jojozi, on Sunday.

Jojozi said, “I wish to express my department’s concern regarding statements said to emanate from student organisation in Nigeria, calling for expulsion of South Africans and protests at South African owned businesses.

“The protests are said to be in response to alleged killings of Nigerians by South Africans; as you are aware, these allegations are devoid of truth, reckless and unwarranted. See Also CRIME LIST: Nigerians Killed In South Africa In 2019 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

“We find these statements most unfortunate as they do not reflect the strong relations that exist between the people and Government of South Africa and Nigeria.

“The two countries enjoy strong bilateral relations, which were forged over many years during our struggle for liberation in South Africa; also, in this democratic era supported by the people and Government of Nigeria.” See Also CRIME NANS Protests Against Xenophobia At MTN, DSTV Offices In Makurdi 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Jojozi said South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Bobby Moroe, had held several meetings with the police and other senior government officials in Nigeria.

She added, "They have also assured us that South African citizens and their property in Nigeria will be protected.

“South Africa values the strong ties it has established with Nigeria and will continue to enhance these even further."

