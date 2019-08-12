BREAKING: El-Zakzaky Departs Nigeria Amidst Tight Security

The airport is tensed as we speak. No one knows what will happen but they have secretly taken him inside the aircraft.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2019

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has now departed Nigeria for India where he will be receiving medical treatment.

He travelled in company with his wife, Zeenat, and other family members amidst tight security on Monday evening.

The IMN leader has been in detention for over two years despite court orders for his release. 

He will be receiving medical attention in an Indian hospital, according to his lawyer, Femi Falana. See Also ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky, Wife Arrive Abuja Airport For India Trip 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

A source at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, confirmed the departure during a chat with Sahara Reporters.

“The NIA is also involved, they are the ones taking him there and they have departed.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: El-Zakzaky, Wife, Granted Bail To Travel Abroad 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

