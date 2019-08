Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja ahead of their trip to India for medical treatment.

A source at the airport told Sahara Reporters on Monday that officers from National Intelligence Agency were already on ground to accompany them to India in line with the order of the Kaduna State High Court.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in protective custody in Kaduna after the court ruling.