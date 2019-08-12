New Minimum Wage: TUC Accuses Nigerian Government Of 'Foot Dragging', Gives Wednesday Deadline

“The struggle for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage is total. Anything beyond August 14 will leave labour with no choice than industrial action.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2019

The Guardian Nigeria


The Trade Union Congress in Ekiti State has called on the federal government to ensure that negotiations on the new minimum wage do not go beyond Wednesday, August 14.

The TUC in a statement by the state chairman, Sola Adigun, accused the government of “foot dragging the implementation even when the private sector has expressed readiness to pay”.

Adigun, who reiterated organised labour’s commitment to the new wage, said, “The struggle for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage is total. Anything beyond August 14 will leave labour with no choice than industrial action.”

“Any government that is serious about fighting corruption will pay living wages to its workers."

The labour leader also urged governments not to extort workers by overtaxing the little increase on the wages, saying high tax regime should be imposed on wealthy Nigerians, PUNCH reports.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

