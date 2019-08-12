Sniper Sale To Be Banned In Open Markets, Says NAFDAC

The sale of popular insecticide, Sniper, shall soon be banned from open markets across Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Administration and Control, announced on Monday.

Director of Public Affairs for the agency, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeriaon Monday in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Jimoh revealed that the modalities on how the target is going to be achieved had been released on the NAFDAC’s website.

He said, “We have posted some of the policy measures on our website; we are going by the Mathematics sequence to do what we set out to do as a regulatory agency.

“NAFDAC has just finished the first sensitisation campaign about this. It was held in Kano and it will be taken round the six geo-political zones.

“We are partnering Crop Life International, an international Non-Governmental Organisation, that is equally concerned about this problem of Sniper.”

Speaking further, Jimoh said that the popular product will only be available to those who genuinely need it for pest control in the agric sector.

A ruthless pesticide, Sniper has been at the centre of many suicide cases in Nigeria in recent times especially with many depressed individuals turning to it for quick exit from the world.

Experts had called for its ban or stiff regulation to prevent more suicidal persons from taking it.