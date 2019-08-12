Taraba Killing: Buhari Will Only Act On Outcome Of Investigating Panel –Garba Shehu

Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that his principal would not be in a haste to act on the report of the killing of three policemen by yet to be named soldiers in Taraba State.

Shehu said that President Buhari will act based on the outcome of the findings and recommendations of the panel put in place to investigate the incident.

He said, “The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him.

“He is following due process and procedure. Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the panel from the Chief of Defence Staff.”