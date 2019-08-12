Taraba Tragedy: Be Cautious In Dealing With Members Of The Police, Nigerian Army Warns Personnel

This is capable of inciting the rank and file of the NPF to exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2019

The Nigerian Army has issued a warning to its personnel not to engage with men of the Nigerian Police Force after the killing of three policemen by soldiers in Taraba State.

The policemen and a civilian were shot dead by soldiers at a checkpoint in the state while conveying an arrested kidnap kingpin to the capital.

Brigadier General Felix Omoigui, in a letter on behlaf of the Chief of Army Staff, cautioned soldiers to be cautious while troops travelling are expected to do so on mufti.

The letter with reference number AHQDAIOPS/G3/240/232, read, “In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident involving troops of 93 Batallion, Takum, and members of the Intelligence Response Team of the NPF at Ibi LGA of Taraba State on August 6, 2019, inciting and inflammatory comments are being made by the NPF on the regular and social media platforms.

“This is capable of inciting the rank and file of the NPF to exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA personnel.  

"Accordingly, all troops on internal security duty, as well as personnel travelling in and out of uniform, are to be circumspect in their conduct to avoid escalation.

“Consequently, formations and unit commanders are to educate troops to be cautious in their dealings with members of the NPF in view of this development.  

"Troops travelling on pass are to endeavour to do so in mufti.”
 

