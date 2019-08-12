There'll Be Threat To Peace Of Nigeria If Northerner Becomes President In 2023 -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress to respect zoning and cede the position of the country's topmost office to the South-West in 2023.

Sani posited that there would be a threat to national peace and security if a northerner takes over from Buhari.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Monday.

He said, “It will be a serious threat to the future and peace of the country if the Northern region continues to dominate the leadership of the nation because of her numerical strength.

"The President should caution those from the North eyeing that position.

"Power needs to rotate to other regions; the South-West worked tirelessly to remove PDP from office and helped to bring Nigeria to where it is today and deserves support from the North come 2023.

“If federal character is applied on appointments and other areas, it should also be applicable in the political space.

"Therefore, the North should be fair and magnanimous to all and give all regions a sense of belonging."