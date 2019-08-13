Amidst Feud Rumours, Oshiomhole Calls Edo Governor, Obaseki, His Brother

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has described Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as his brother amidst an alleged rift between the two.

Oshiomhole, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, spoke when he received Obaseki, who paid him a visit at his residence in Estako West Local Government Area to mark the Eid-El-Kabir feast on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the two men met, Oshiomhole said, “From time to time, we have always been meeting.

“It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with.”

Oshiomhole described the seeming rift as the unfortunate creation of people with personal interest,

Also speaking during the visit, Obaseki said there was nothing unusual in going to see his former boss.

He said, “There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City.