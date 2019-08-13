Big Brother Naija Star, Khaffy, Facing UK Met Police Internal Inquiry For Joining Show Without Permission

“She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

A Metropolitan Police officer, Khafi Kareem, is appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother despite being refused permission by her bosses and could face disciplinary action.

Ms. Kareem, 29, who was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick as the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force last November, is one of the stars of the African reality TV show.

Scotland Yard said it had not granted Ms. Kareem’s request to appear on the programme and that an internal investigation would be carried out, reports UK Press Association.

The UK Metropolitan Police said Ms. Kareem was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason” ahead of appearing on the show but her request to take part in the programme was denied.

A spokesman said: “A Pc, attached to the Met’s transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.

“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.”

The force added that any officer found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour could face misconduct proceedings.

According to The Sun, Ms. Kareem joined the force as a Pc based at Lambeth station in 2015, having worked part-time as a special constable for four years.

An unnamed colleague told the newspaper: “She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.”

A post on the website of Africa Magic, the television channel which broadcasts Big Brother Naija, says Ms. Kareem joined the show “so that she can do societal good”.

It read: “Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself.

“She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.

“What people don’t know about her is that she is secretly talented in spoken word, singing, and dancing. She is an Ekiti native who resides in London.”

The post also reveals Ms. Kareem would spend the prize money, reportedly worth N30 million (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Celebrity Lagos Nude Dance: We’re Going To Use Tekno As Scapegoat ⎯ Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Ivorian Musician, DJ Arafat, Dies After Motorbike Accident
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Invite Tekno For Questioning Over Public Nudity
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Opinion Superstar “LAGBAJA” Taking African Music To A New Height By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Don Jazzy To Perform With Other International Artists At United Nations For UNICEF Campaign
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: El-Zakzaky Departs Nigeria Amidst Tight Security
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Lagos Nude Dance: We’re Going To Use Tekno As Scapegoat ⎯ Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There'll Be Threat To Peace Of Nigeria If Northerner Becomes President In 2023 -Shehu Sani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba killings: Panel Arrests 5 Soldiers, 2 Policemen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians'll Soon Rise Against Your Incompetence, Oby Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Taraba Tragedy: Be Cautious In Dealing With Members Of The Police, Nigerian Army Warns Personnel
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Femi 'Arthur' Labinjo, Found Dead In US Lake Michigan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Video: Nigerian Soldier Flogs Masquerader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Driver 'Kills Self' At Mechanic's Workshop
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Hajj: Nigerian Woman Dies In Attempt To 'Stone The Devil' In Mecca
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 'No Salary Boys' Terrorize Lagos, Police Nab 30 Gang Members, 70 Other Robbery Suspects
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad