Buhari Tells CBN Not To Sell Forex To Food Importers

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Central Bank of Nigeria not to sell foreign currencies used for international transactions to persons in the business of importing food into the country.

He gave the order on Tuesday in his hometown of Daura in Katsina State when governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress paid him a visit to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

According to Buhari, Nigeria currently has enough food for its citizens following several reforms in the agriculture sector by his administration, adding that there was no need to continue to import the same into the country.

The President said that Nigeria’s foreign reserve should be conserved for the diversification of the economy.

He said, “Don’t give a cent to anybody to import food into the country.”

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had recently called for an import ban of palm oil and other commodities on the bank’s list of restricted items.

SaharaReporters, New York

