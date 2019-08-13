Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta

Controversy has continued to trail the alleged N3m ransom paid by the Delta State Police Command to secure the release of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Galilee Police Station in Ute-Ogbeje community under Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on Saturday.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the DPO identified only as Mr Okoro, was kidnapped between Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway while on his way to Asaba, the state capital, for an official assignment.

When contacted on the issue, Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, claimed that Okoro was never kidnapped, insisting that it was the DPO's friend that was abducted and has since been freed.

Adeleke added that three suspects were currently in police custody in relation to the crime.

He said, “It was not the DPO that was kidnapped; it was his friend that was abducted. Three suspects have been arrested."

However, a source in Ute-Ogbeje Police Station dismissed Adeleke’s claim, disclosing that a N3m ransom was paid to the kidnappers before the DPO was released.

“Why is the CP lying, everybody knows that it was DPO Okoro that was kidnapped but we also heard that he has been released since Sunday after the payment of N3m ransom.

“As we speak, the issue is causing serious controversy.

“The DPO was going to Asaba for an official engagement when he was abducted and taken to an unknown location.”