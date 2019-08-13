Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

A man identified as Christian Innocent has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing one Aniete Bassey, a tricycle rider, during a brawl over right of way. 

Innocent allegedly hit Bassey with a wheel spanner on his head, resulting to fatal injuries that eventually led to his death.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident to Sahara Reporterson Tuesday.

The command said it became aware of the incident when Surulere Police Station received a distress call from Randle Hospital about a dead-on-arrival patient. 

Elkana said, “Information gathered by homicide detectives revealed that the deceased person and a yet to be identified person in a Sports Utility Vehicle had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos. 

“During the scuffle, the driver of the SUV brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased person twice on the head. 

“The driver drove to an unknown destination immediately after the incident. 

“After a thorough and painstaking examination of available traces, the SUV driver was identified as Christian Innocent ‘m’ 39 years old of No 28 James Robertson Surulere and arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Surulere. 

“He confessed to having engaged the deceased person in a fight over right of way. 

“He claimed there was a vulgar abuse between him and the tricycle rider over who among them have the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving."

Elkana disclosed that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution at the end of investigation into the matter.

SaharaReporters, New York

