Three Die In Lagos Boat Accident, Two Passengers Missing

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

Three persons lost their lives while two others remain missing when two commercial boats had a collision at Irewe community in Ojo area of Lagos on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr Emmanuel Oluwadamilola, who confirmed the sad incident, revealed that 13 people were rescued in the incident.

He said, “At about 6:10pm on Tuesday, August 13, two passenger speed boats had a head-on collision along the creek in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“There were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo jetty and eight passengers in another coming from Irewe community when the incident occurred.

“Eighteen passengers in total were involved with 13 rescued alive with three fatalities and two still missing –an adult and a child.

“Search and rescue operation is ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.

“Preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused, due to reckless driving and over-speeding on the part of boat captains as one of them wasn’t in his right of way.”

Oluwadamilola said that further investigations would be carried out by the authority and that those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

