UI Imposes Curfew On Students, Visitors

The management of the University of Ibadan has imposed a curfew on students and visitors of the institution.

The decision was made following a series of attacks on the halls of residence in the institution.

Seven armed robbers attacked the female wing of the Abubakar Abdulsalam hall on Sunday.

Two male students, who confronted the hoodlums, were injured.

In a bid to guide against future occurrence, the varsity's Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, said movement within the campus and into the hostels will now be restrictive, starting from August 14.

He also directed that all students and members of staff must have a means of identification to present to security operatives when accosted.

Olayinka said male visitors to the three female hostels (Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabeth Hall) are to be received outside the halls, while female guests will be screened.

He stated that any male visitor found loitering around female halls beyond 8:30pm will be taken as a suspect.

Olayinka said, “A major decision of the committee was to enforce a partial curfew from 12 midnight till 5am as from Wednesday, 14th August 2019.

“All students and members of staff should be able to produce a means of identification if and when asked by security staff.

"This partial restriction of movement will be in place until further notice.

“Kindly ensure strict compliance, please, as part of efforts of ensuring the safety of all members of the community.

“In view of the recent security situation on the campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above-listed female halls of residence.

“The residents of the aforementioned halls can only receive their male visitors outside the hall.

“Female visitors should be screened at the porters’ lodge.

“Moreover, all male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female halls by 8:30pm.

“Anyone found loitering will be regarded as a suspect."