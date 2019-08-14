Atiku’s Son-in-law, Lawyer Arraigned For money Laundering By EFCC

A son-in-law to former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering.

Abdullahi Babalele was taken to court for laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

A lawyer to Atiku, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, was equally arraigned for allegedly laundering $2m also linked to the 2019 general elections.

The EFCC brought both men before the Federal High Court in Lagos where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned the case till Thursday for their bail applications to be considered.

The two men remain in the custody of the anti-graft agency.