Baptist Pastor Abducted In Kaduna

The cleric, who is yet to be named, was seized from his home together with his son in the early hours of Wednesday by armed men said to be around 20 in number.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

 

A pastor with the Baptist Church in Ungwan Makiri under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped.

The cleric, who is yet to be named, was seized from his home together with his son in the early hours of Wednesday by armed men said to be around 20 in number, according to a report by PUNCH.

The latest incident follows the abduction of Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa of the Living Faith Church, Ungwan Romi, about two weeks ago by hoodlums.

Omolewa was killed by their abductors while his son managed to escape from their kidnappers.

A ransom of N3m was however, paid before his wife was freed by the criminals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE On Taraba Killing: Army Captain Had 191 Phone Chats With Wanted Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Arrested In India Drug Busts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba killings: Panel Arrests 5 Soldiers, 2 Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Femi 'Arthur' Labinjo, Found Dead In US Lake Michigan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAC Pastor Kills Our Son, Policemen Helping Him To Cover Up Crime -Victim's Family
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE On Taraba Killing: Army Captain Had 191 Phone Chats With Wanted Kidnapper
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNIMAID Speaks On Physics Lecturer’s Award Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Internet North Korea Launched Cyberattacks Against Nigeria To Raise Money For Weapons Of Mass Destruction -Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Husband, Wife, Two Children Die After Sallah Meal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB: Igbo Governors Fooling Themselves, Governor Umahi Wants To Be Tinubu's Presidential Running Mate In 2023
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Celebrity BBNaija: Khafi Threatens To Sue The Sun Over "Damaging" Publication
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Regime Deploys Security Agents, Rented Crowd To Stop #FreeSowore Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Wants Atiku’s 28,000 Exhibits Expunged From Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Record
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad