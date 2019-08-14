Baptist Pastor Abducted In Kaduna

A pastor with the Baptist Church in Ungwan Makiri under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped.

The cleric, who is yet to be named, was seized from his home together with his son in the early hours of Wednesday by armed men said to be around 20 in number, according to a report by PUNCH.

The latest incident follows the abduction of Pastor Jeremiah Omolewa of the Living Faith Church, Ungwan Romi, about two weeks ago by hoodlums.

Omolewa was killed by their abductors while his son managed to escape from their kidnappers.

A ransom of N3m was however, paid before his wife was freed by the criminals.