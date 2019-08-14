Borno Inaugurates Special Squad To Protect Farmers

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday said his administration will do everything to make the state safe from insurgent attacks.

Zulum said this while inaugurating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defiance Corps Agro Ranchers initiative aimed at protecting farmers against Boko Haram attacks while working on their farms.

The initiative, which will also see members of the Civilian Joint Task Force playing a prominent role, had already been supported with 10 new patrol vehicles by the state government.

Governor Zulum said, “My administration promised to assist all security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and terrorism and we have been doing that.

“Recent attacks witnessed in Gajiram, Gubio and other places across the state will not deter our government from coming up with policies and programmes aimed at making the lives of the people better.”

State Commandant of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said, “Agro Ranchers is a specialised operational squad saddled with the responsibility of providing security to farmers/farmlands as well as protecting investments in agricultural sector.

“Seventy-five Agro-Ranchers Squad in conjunction with 120 Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters and vigilantes will be sent to troubled areas of Maiduguri metropolis and environs.”

Last year alone, hundreds of farmers were killed on their farmlands by Boko Haram insurgents, causing food shortages in parts of the country especially in the North-East region.

