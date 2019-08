The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has deployed heavily-armed security operatives to disrupt a protest demanding the release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore in Abuja.

The security agents surrounded the Unity Fountain in Abuja, venue of the planned protest alongside a group of pro-government demonstrators.

The protest is targeted at pressuring the Nigerian government to release political prisoners like Sowore, social media influencer, Dadiyata, as well as Stephen Kefas.