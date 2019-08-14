Bus Conductor Risks Three Years' Imprisonment For Punching Policeman

He alleged that Mustapha, who caused traffic obstruction by dropping off passengers on the highway, punched Sonoiki when the cop asked him to move his vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

A bus conductor in Lagos

A bus conductor, Quadri Mustapha, who allegedly punched a policeman in the face on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrate's court.

Mustapha, 25, who resides in Jakande area of Lagos, is charged with breach of peace and assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Mustapha committed the offence on July 17, at 4 pm at Oshodi Bus-stop Inward Anthony Expressway, Lagos.

Samuel alleged that the defendant assaulted a policeman, Olumide Sonoiki, while on duty.

He alleged that Mustapha, who caused traffic obstruction by dropping off passengers on the highway, punched Sonoiki when the cop asked him to move his vehicle.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 174 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mustapha risks a three-year jail term for assault.

Magistrate F.O. Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until September 9.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Celebrity BBNaija: Khafi Threatens To Sue The Sun Over "Damaging" Publication
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Femi 'Arthur' Labinjo, Found Dead In US Lake Michigan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNIMAID Speaks On Physics Lecturer’s Award Controversy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom Govt Cautions Senator Enang Over RUGA Comment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet North Korea Launched Cyberattacks Against Nigeria To Raise Money For Weapons Of Mass Destruction -Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Husband, Wife, Two Children Die After Sallah Meal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Buhari Wants Atiku’s 28,000 Exhibits Expunged From Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Record
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB: Igbo Governors Fooling Themselves, Governor Umahi Wants To Be Tinubu's Presidential Running Mate In 2023
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity BBNaija: Khafi Threatens To Sue The Sun Over "Damaging" Publication
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad