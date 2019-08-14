Bus Conductor Risks Three Years' Imprisonment For Punching Policeman

A bus conductor in Lagos

A bus conductor, Quadri Mustapha, who allegedly punched a policeman in the face on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrate's court.

Mustapha, 25, who resides in Jakande area of Lagos, is charged with breach of peace and assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Mustapha committed the offence on July 17, at 4 pm at Oshodi Bus-stop Inward Anthony Expressway, Lagos.

Samuel alleged that the defendant assaulted a policeman, Olumide Sonoiki, while on duty.

He alleged that Mustapha, who caused traffic obstruction by dropping off passengers on the highway, punched Sonoiki when the cop asked him to move his vehicle.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 174 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mustapha risks a three-year jail term for assault.

Magistrate F.O. Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until September 9.