Daystar Pastor Sam Adeyemi Expresses Worry Over Electing Nigerian Leaders Without Vision

He faulted Nigerians' attitudes towards leaders and their visions as he tweeted on Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Sam Adeyemi, founder of popular Nigerian televangelist has weighed in on the challenge of leadership in Nigeria.

He faulted Nigerians' attitudes towards leaders and their visions as he tweeted on Wednesday @sam_adeyemi, "How many have won elections sharing visions of a developed Nigeria/state? Won’t people ask, 'Na vision we go chop?' Shouldn’t we citizens get over our prejudices and create the vision of a developed Nigeria now, to use as basis to elect and evaluate public officers? #leadership."

