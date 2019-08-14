DSS Not Set Up To Arrest People But Gather Information For Nigerian President -Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and legal giant, Afe Babalola, has said the Department of State Services (DSS) is not empowered by law to arrest people.

Babalola, who was a guest on Channels TV’s News Night, asserted that the duty of the secret service is to feed Nigerian president with information as it affects the nation.

“The DSS' duty in law is merely to gather information and give it to the President and all that. They are not to arrest,” he said as he reacted to a question on the raid of judges’ homes in a sting operation carried out by DSS operatives in 2016.

“There are rules, laws of dealing with judges when they commit an offence. That has not been followed,” he added.

Despite this, the founder of Afe Babalola University noted that not all judges were corrupt.

Speaking on the independence of the judiciary, Babalola faulted the President Muhammadu Buhari for clamping down on judges two years ago.

According to him, the action might create fear in some judges in delivering judgment without fear or favour.

