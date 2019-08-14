Enugu Governor Vows To Clear Forests To Make State Unsafe For Kidnappers

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has said that his administration will clear forests in some parts of the state to make the area unsafe for hoodlums terrorising residents.

Ugwuanyi said this on Wednesday during his visit to Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

He denied insinuations that his administration was planning to destroy caves and other tourism artefacts in a forest located in Awgu council area on the grounds that they served as hideouts and haven for kidnappers and armed bandits.

He said that government merely took an action that was intended to scare the hoodlums out of their hideouts in the forest, following a disturbing security report.

He expressed his commitment to ensure that the reputation of the state as one of the safest in the country remained intact, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.