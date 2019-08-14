Fulani Herdsmen Stab Each Other Over Cows In Owerri

There was panic in Agbala, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday after a Fulani herdsman stabbed another.

It was gathered that the two herdsmen were rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

Punch quoted a source as saying, “What happened was that a Fulani herdsman had gone into the bush where his kinsman and his cows were staying. While the man in the bush was sleeping, his kinsman stabbed him mercilessly and left with the victim’s cows thinking that he was dead.

“However, another Fulani herdsman, who was in the bush, quickly alerted the other herdsmen. They monitored his movement until reinforcement arrived. The other herders first recovered the stolen cows before stabbing him repeatedly.

“It was the villagers, who alerted the police. The man was rescued and the two victims were rushed to the emergency unit of the FMC, Owerri. This issue would have degenerated if not that another Fulani herdsman witnessed it."

The attacks caused a gridlock on the Owerri-Aba Road.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the two herdsmen were responding to treatment in hospital.