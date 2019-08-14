Governorship: Sixteen Aspirants Jostle For PDP Ticket In Ondo

We have always ensured at all times that we give visible examples to show that we are a party that promotes free and fair electoral process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State next year, about 16 aspirants have indicated interest to represent the Peoples Democratic Party during that exercise.

Spokesperson for the party in the state, Zadoke Akintoye, made the disclosure in a chat with Sahara Reporters on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital. 

He said, “Our party in Ondo State has never zoned its governorship seat and there is no history where you would find the party deliberately zoning his gubernatorial ticket. 

“We have always ensured at all times that we give visible examples to show that we are a party that promotes free and fair electoral process.

“We will allow all contestants regardless of the zone they come from to contest in the election.

“The best of them will emerged in a free and fair election. We have 16 aspirants at the moment that have indicated interest to contest for the ticket of our party.

“Our job as a party is to ensure that there is freedom of choice by party members as to who would become the party’s candidate.”

SaharaReporters, New York

