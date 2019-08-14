I have Never Felt Supported By Women –Caster Semenya

“I'm targeted because I'm undefeated. Since I have been in sport, I have never really felt very supported, I've never felt recognised mostly by women."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

 

South African-born Olympic champion, Caster Semenya, has said that she has “never really felt very supported” by other women in sport, according to a report by the BBC.

The 28-year-old, who is preparing to defend her world 800m title in Qatar in September, while speaking at a women’s conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, said that on many occasions she had felt deserted by women.

She said, “I'm targeted because I'm undefeated. Since I have been in sport, I have never really felt very supported, I've never felt recognised mostly by women.

“I'm the best at what I do. When you are the best in the world, people get obsessed with what you are doing.

“Probably I'm a problem because I'm an over-achiever, so we must get rid of you.

“Whoever is going to stop me from running is going to have to drag me out of the track.

“There's not much that I can say, what I can tell you is that I am on top of my game.”

SaharaReporters, New York

