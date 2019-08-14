Isheri Day Festival: Three Persons Killed, Several Others Injured

One of the victims who was alleged to have been hit by a stray bullet died instantly while two others died in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Three persons have been shot and killed while several others injured allegedly by soldiers in Isheri Olofin community in Kara area, Ogun State. 

The shooting happened on Monday night during the celebration of the yearly ‘Isheri Day’ festival.

According to ChannelsTV, one of the victims who was alleged to have been hit by a stray bullet died instantly while two others died in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident to ChannelsTV on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that two deaths have so far been reported at the Divisional Police Station in the area.

He added that investigations had begun to unravel circumstances that led to the killing.

Oyeyemi stated that those behind the killing would be brought to book and called on residents of the community to remain calm.

