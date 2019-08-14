Nigerian Arrested For Attempting To Enter India Without Visa

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

A Nigerian woman named Oje Comfort Chinaza has been arrested by immigration officials at the border separating Nepal and India for trying to enter India without valid travel documents.

The woman was said to have been found with passports issued by two countries in two different names without visas. 

An immigration official in Raxaul where she is being held, said, “The woman showed a passport issued by the government of Ivory Coast in South Africa in which her name was mentioned as Robe Yvonne, daughter of Robe Innocent. 

“The passport was issued on May 8, 2019. She had no visa for India. Her real photograph was pasted on the passport.”

The passport was issued by the Nigeria Government on November 5, 2018, and had no visa on it.

It is not the first time that a Nigerian had been arrested in Raxaul for a similar crime. 

In June 2018, two Nigerians were arrested while trying to enter India from Nepal without valid documents.

They have been held at Motihari Jail since that period.

