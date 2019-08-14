Police Deny News Of Igbo Boy Burnt By Mob In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

The Kaduna State Police Command has rubbished information circulating on the social media that an Igbo boy was burnt alive in Kaduna by a mob.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, in a statement released by spokesperson for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Wednesday, said news of the incident making the rounds on the social media were fake.

The statement read, “The writer consciously avoided giving details of the location and name of people involved to paint his fictitious story.

“The command wishes to state that there was no report of such incident and the story is entirely a fabrication, maliciously intended to incite crisis and create fear in the minds of unsuspecting citizens.”

Janga said the command will punish anyone or group in habit of causing chaos in the state.

