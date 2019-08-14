Taraba Killing May Force Nigerian Army To Rotate Troops To Tackle Connivance, Compromise -Report

The DHQ panel members went to Ibi on Tuesday and cross-examined some of the soldiers and officers in 93 Battalion and in the 23 Brigade, Yola, who were asked to report to Ibi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

The Nigerian Army may rotate its troop in Taraba, Adamawa and other adjourning states, Punch reports.

According to the newspaper's sources, the army authorities took the decision because they felt some soldiers might have been compromised or that some troops might have been infiltrated by criminal elements.

One of the sources said, “The army headquarters may rotate most of the troops and officers in Taraba and adjourning states when the dust has settled. That is one of the suggestions because there seems to be much infiltration of the personnel by criminals.”

A top military source also said the army headquarters was considering the rotation of most of the troops in Taraba State, as the allegations of conniving with criminals on the part of the soldiers continued.

Also, the seven-man investigative panel constituted by the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, at the instance of  President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the killing of three policemen in Taraba, had visited the area and questioned soldiers and officers. See Also CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

It was learnt that the DHQ panel was extending its interrogations to officers at the Nigerian Army 23 Brigade in Yola, Adamawa State, which controls 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, who were alleged to have issued instructions to the commanding officer at the unit in Ibi.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Defence Headquarters issued a directive to the 93 Battalion to produce the runaway kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume.

It was learnt that the DHQ panel members went to Ibi on Tuesday and cross-examined some of the soldiers and officers in 93 Battalion and in the 23 Brigade, Yola, who were asked to report to Ibi. See Also CRIME Taraba killings: Panel Arrests 5 Soldiers, 2 Policemen 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

Apart from the DHQ panel, the soldiers and officers were said to have also been interrogated by the Directorate of Military Intelligence from the 3 Division, Jos, Plateau State.

“The questioning concerns some officers at the 23 Brigade in Yola because the 93 Battalion men are claiming they did not do anything without the knowledge of the superior officers,” a source said.

SaharaReporters, New York

