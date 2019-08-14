Tension In Rivers As Scores Feared Killed During Gang Violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

File photo

Dozens of persons have been feared killed in Taaba and Okwali communities in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, according to a report by PUNCH.

Some armed youths whose identities are yet to be ascertained, stormed the communities around 6:00pm on Tuesday and also on Wednesday morning, killing and burning down houses.

According to some residents, who spoke, the attack was the handiwork of cult gangs taking out their anger at perceived enemies in the affected communities.

“The attackers raided Okwali community yesterday (Tuesday) evening around 6:00pm, shooting continuously into the air and at their targets and also burning houses.

“This morning (Wednesday), they also attacked Taaba community which is the neighbouring town to Okwali, shooting and killing several persons also.

“I cannot tell the number of corpses on the ground because I couldn’t count, but they were many,” one resident said.

Spokesperson for the police in Rivers, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, disclosing that they had begun a hunt for the perpetrators of the act.

