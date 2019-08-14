Three Nigerians Arrested In India Drug Busts

The other two Nigerians, identified as Kane Michael and Aikvegvolve Anthony Mamaduvauvochoko, were arrested in a separate operation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Indian police say they have arrested six drug smugglers, including three Nigerians, with 2.32 kg heroin.

The police also seized 88 kg poppy husk.

According to a report by IndianExpress, Nishan Singh (26) and Harpreet Singh (24) of Tarn Taran were arrested near Dayalpur along with 500 gm heroin.

In Shahkot, a Nigerian identified as 'Amaica of Lagos', was chased by policemen and arrested with 600 gm heroin.

The other two Nigerians, identified as Kane Michael and Aikvegvolve Anthony Mamaduvauvochoko, were arrested in a separate operation.

Both currently reside in Delhi.

They were nabbed with 260 gm heroin each.

The police also arrested Gurcharan Singh alias Kiky from Alawalpur with 200 gm heroin.

Also, 88 kg poppy husk was recovered from the vehicle of one Jaila of Kingra Cho Wala and his wife Inderjit alias Jiti.

However, both accused managed to flee.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian, Femi 'Arthur' Labinjo, Found Dead In US Lake Michigan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Taraba killings: Panel Arrests 5 Soldiers, 2 Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME The Police Should Have Killed Me Instead Of My Only Child –Mother Of Woman Felled By Stray Bullet
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME UI Imposes Curfew On Students, Visitors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Driver 'Kills Self' At Mechanic's Workshop
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNIMAID Speaks On Physics Lecturer’s Award Controversy
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom Govt Cautions Senator Enang Over RUGA Comment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian, Femi 'Arthur' Labinjo, Found Dead In US Lake Michigan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How I Was Turned To A Sex Slave –Trafficking Victim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity BBNaija: Khafi Threatens To Sue The Sun Over "Damaging" Publication
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Taraba killings: Panel Arrests 5 Soldiers, 2 Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME The Police Should Have Killed Me Instead Of My Only Child –Mother Of Woman Felled By Stray Bullet
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME UI Imposes Curfew On Students, Visitors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad