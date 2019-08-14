Three Nigerians Arrested In India Drug Busts

Indian police say they have arrested six drug smugglers, including three Nigerians, with 2.32 kg heroin.

The police also seized 88 kg poppy husk.

According to a report by IndianExpress, Nishan Singh (26) and Harpreet Singh (24) of Tarn Taran were arrested near Dayalpur along with 500 gm heroin.

In Shahkot, a Nigerian identified as 'Amaica of Lagos', was chased by policemen and arrested with 600 gm heroin.

The other two Nigerians, identified as Kane Michael and Aikvegvolve Anthony Mamaduvauvochoko, were arrested in a separate operation.

Both currently reside in Delhi.

They were nabbed with 260 gm heroin each.

The police also arrested Gurcharan Singh alias Kiky from Alawalpur with 200 gm heroin.

Also, 88 kg poppy husk was recovered from the vehicle of one Jaila of Kingra Cho Wala and his wife Inderjit alias Jiti.

However, both accused managed to flee.

