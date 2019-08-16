Fraud: CSO Gives Oyo-Ita 72 Hours To Resign Or Face Protest

A Civil Society Organisation, Independent Public Service Watch, has called for the resignation of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, following allegation of N3bn fraud against her.

The CSO in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by its Executive Secretary, Mr Okpanachi Jacob, vowed to commence nationwide protest against her if she fails to resign within 72 hours.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating Oyo-Ita over the alleged N3bn contract scam, abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering, among others.

The group said it would henceforth take legal action against the likes of Oyo-Ita to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome of their investigation.

The statement said, “As stakeholders in the Nigeria project, we shall henceforth go all out including seeking legal means to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome.

“We hereby issue a 72-hour ultimatum to Mrs Oyo-Ita to resign from office barring which we shall massively mobilise our civil society partners to picket wherever Oyo-Ita is.

“It is worrisome and unacceptable that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation that is central to the fight against corruption is involved in corrupt practices.

“There is no way the service can be reformed when its head is enmeshed with series of allegations of corruption."