Kwara To Probe State’s Ex-officials Over Property Sale

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday said that his administration will soon institute legal action against some past public office holders in the state over the unauthorised sale of government property.

He made the disclosure in Ilorin, the capital, while receiving the final report of the committee on the review of sales/disposal of government property.

He said, “We will not discard the report because that would be a waste of time and resources.

“We will definitely look at it. And we will find judicial solutions for the good of the state, in particular and the nation, at large.”

AbdulRazaq added that the committee might be called upon to make clarifications whenever the government feels.