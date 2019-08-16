Woman Dies Few Days After Receiving Ebola Vaccine In DRC

“Two cases which tested positive for Ebola were confirmed overnight in South Kivu, in Lwindi district in the Mwenga region,” the ministry said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2019

A 24-year old woman, who was vaccinated with one of the experimental Ebola vaccines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, died on Friday GuardianUK reports. 

The health ministry in the country says two cases were confirmed – the woman and her seven-year old son.

“Two cases which tested positive for Ebola were confirmed overnight in South Kivu, in Lwindi district in the Mwenga region,” the ministry said. 

Despite the death of the woman and her son, the vaccine is said to be 97 per cent effective.

The patient travelled by bus, boat and road with her two children to Mwenga, in South Kivu, where she was said to have died.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: India Hospital Concedes To El-Zakzaky’s Demand, Allow Appointed Doctors To Treat Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government Shuts Five Illegal Hospitals In Ekiti
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Dramatic Photos Show Poverty–Ravaged Community Where Chevron Gas Explosion Took Place In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenya Moves To Deny Entry From Ebola Hotspots
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cuba Contributing 165 health workers to Sierra Leone, But WHO Says 1500 Needed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Liberia: Between Ebola And The Tyranny Of Western Stooge, Sirleaf
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights BREAKING: Drama At Airport As DSS Wheels El-Zakyzaky Through Back Door
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Nigeria, Second Country In The World That Spends Most Time On Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: El-Zakzaky Heads To Nigeria After Rejecting Treatment From Strange Doctors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Buhari's Katsina Among Bottom Five As Abia, Anambra, Edo Emerge Best Performing States In 2019 West African Council Examination
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Tells Tribunal: Wrong Computation In 11 States Caused My Defeat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At Abuja Airport Ahead Of El-Zakyzaky's Arrival
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Pastor Who Stole SUV From Car Dealer In Lagos Arrested
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The Foolish President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports I Have No Respect For Lennox Lewis, Says Anthony Joshua
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Grants EFCC Order To Freeze Student’s Account Over Suspicious Transactions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldier Who Allegedly Raped University Student Begs For Bail, Says He Has Psychiatric Challenges, Wife Just Gave Birth
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Questions Buhari Regime's Legitimacy, Says Sowore Can Sue DSS
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad