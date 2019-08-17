BREAKING: #RevolutionNow: DSS Releases Dan-Halilu After 11 Days In Custody

Dan-Halilu, after a preliminary investigation, was released penultimate Wednesday but was again re-arrested after operatives of DSS in Kaduna received a directive from Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

The Department of Security Services has released ex-Daily Trust editor, Mr Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, after 11 days in custody.

Dan-Halilu was arrested over a Facebook post endorsing the #RevolutionNowprotest spearheaded by Omoyele Sowore.

The DSS released the journalist on Friday, according to PRNigeria.

Dan-Halilu, after a preliminary investigation, was released penultimate Wednesday but was again re-arrested after operatives of DSS in Kaduna received a directive from Abuja that he should be made to undergo further thorough investigation and 'rigorous' questioning.

A family source also confirmed the release of Dan-Halilu to PRNigeria.

SaharaReporters, New York

