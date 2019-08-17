Buhari Regime Unlikely To Let El-Zakzaky Travel Again -Report

A top security official said, “With what he has done confirming some of the security reports we had on him already, the government is not likely to allow him to travel abroad again, even if the court rules otherwise."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria


Following the arrival of the leader of the Islamic. Movement in Nigeria. (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, from India, top security sources in the President Muhammadu Buhari regime might bar the embattled Shia leader
from travelling abroad for medical treatment again while he remains in detention.

The IMN leader's attitude and activities during his medical visit to India are part of the reasons he might not be given a chance to travel in the future for any medicals, Punch reports.

“The government has always insisted that he (El-Zakzaky) could be treated within the country. Now that his activities in India, including how he planned to meet his lawyers, had been revealed, I bet the government won’t take a second bet on him.

“At least, the government will consider security reports before taking any decision, even with any court ruling.”

 

