Dozens Of Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers Arrested In Kano -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

 

Policemen in Kano State say they have arrested dozens of suspected criminals for alleged involvement in robbery, kidnapping, and currency counterfeiting.

The suspects paraded on Friday by the Police Commissioner in Kano, Alhaji Iliyasu Ahmed, were arrested during last Sallah celebration.

Nine of the suspects, the police stated, were arrested for armed robbery and 16 for kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the police have rescued two kidnap victims.

Thirty-four thugs, ‘Yandaba’, were also arrested in various locations with "dangerous weapons" during the Sallah period while 51 other suspects were also nabbed being in possession of cannabis and other banned substances.

