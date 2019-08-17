Nigerian Based In Delhi Using Policemen To Peddle Drugs -India Government

Cops privy to the investigations say that Gaggi had been working as a munshi for the past eight months. He had joined the police force eight years ago and used his connections to get to the post.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

India Police

 

Dismissed head constable Gangandeep Singh alias Gaggi, who was arrested for drug peddling had created a network for smuggling with the help of accused arrested in different criminal cases.

Posted as munshi of Sadar police station at Khanna, Gaggi used to deal with criminal cases. Around eight months ago, Gaggi came in contact with Amandeep Singh alias Mauli of Kidwayi Nagar, Ludhiana, when the latter was arrested for drug peddling. Gaggi then offered to help him in the case on the condition that he starts working for him.

A Nigerian national based in Delhi would send drugs to the head constable through a courier, which would further be supplied to Amandeep, who along with his accomplices Vikas Kumar alias Lara of Rishi Nagar used to sell the contraband further among addicts.

Earlier, he had worked as a reader of several police officers. Sources said that earlier, Gagandeep Singh used to commute on his motorcycle. All of a sudden he bought an i-20 car, which raised suspicion.

Also, the STF has been investigating to know his assets.

He, along with his drug peddlers Amandeep and Vikas, were arrested on Sunday along with 785 gm heroin. Hours after his arrest, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh had dismissed him.

Ludhiana special task force (STF) in-charge inspector Harbans Singh stated that Gaggi was produced before the court of duty magistrate on Monday and sent to two days in STF custody.

With the arrest of head constable, other police personnel of Sadar police station of Khanna have also come under scanner, HindustanTimes
reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

