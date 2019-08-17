Nigerian Stock Exchange Experiences Further Dip In Transactions

The All-Share Index lost 127.64 points or 0.47 percent to close at 26,925.29 from 27,052.93 recorded on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

Nigerian Stock Exchange Business Day Online


Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange declined profile on Friday with crucial market indicators dropping by 0.47 percent.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index lost 127.64 points or 0.47 percent to close at 26,925.29 from 27,052.93 recorded on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalization shed N62 billion or 0.47 percent to close at N13.121 trillion compared with N13.183 trillion on Thursday.

Nestle topped the losers’ table, dropping by N127 to close at N1,143 per share.

Okomu Oil trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N49, while NASCON dropped by N1.40 to close at N12.60 per share.

Stanbic IBTC was down by N1.30 to close at N33, while Unilever dropped by 90k to close at N27.90 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, increasing by N2 to close at N164 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1 to close at N13.80, while BOC Gases appreciated by 55k to close at N8.12 per share.

Custodian and Allied grew by 40k to close at N6, while Zenith Bank rose by 35k to close at N16.60 per share.

A breakdown of the activity chart showed that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, having accounted for 67.86 million shares worth N1.76 billion.

Transcorp followed with an exchange of 25.66 million shares valued at N23.06 million, while Sterling Bank traded 25.02 million shares valued at N55.48 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 23.68 million shares worth N33.60 million, while Zenith Bank traded a total of 19.35 million shares valued at N321.18 million.

In all, investors traded 258.29 million shares valued at N3.531 billion transacted in 4,662 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 233.19 million shares worth N3.64 billion in 4,331 deals.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Nigeria’s Genocide Against The Ijaws: The Rubicon Has Been Crossed
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Banking In An Ocean Of Poverty By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Guaranty Trust Bank Battles Murtala Mohammed’s Son Over Unpaid Loan
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Wal-Mart Is Coming To Lagos? Seriously? By Nwike Ojukwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Skye Bank Sacks 175 Employees
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Midnight Fire In Ondo Market Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Real Reason We Returned El-Zakzaky to Nigeria –Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports Match Fixing: Siasia Gets Life Ban From FIFA
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption London Court Grants P&ID Permission To Seize $9bn Nigerian Assets
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: CSO Gives Oyo-Ita 72 Hours To Resign Or Face Protest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Drama At Airport As DSS Wheels El-Zakyzaky Through Back Door
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Fires Obono-Obla’s Close Ally
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Ghanaian Girls Sold In Nigeria For N1.8m Each, Says Suspect
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria To Appeal London Court Ruling On $9bn Assets Seizure
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Tells Tribunal: Wrong Computation In 11 States Caused My Defeat
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara To Probe State’s Ex-officials Over Property Sale
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Workers To Commence Strike On Monday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Vows To End Insurgency, Buries Five Soldiers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad