Oyegun: Nigerians Like A Child Blaming His Father For Being Unable To Provide For His Family

The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described Nigerians as a child who failed to understand the challenges his father is facing in providing for the family.

He, however, hoped that President Muhammadu Buhari's 'Next Level' promises would be fulfilled.

Speaking on why his party has failed to bring the change it promised Nigerians in 2015, Odegie-Oyegun said, "It’s like a child blaming the father for not being able to provide for him. When he becomes a father, he will know why. The problems were much more than we anticipated. I hope the 'Next Level' (campaign) will produce the kind of result that will now place the nation on the path of growth. We cannot afford to still give excuses again.”

Odigie-Oyegun stated this in an interview with Punch on Saturday.

When asked if Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka was right in describing his generation as wasted, the APC chieftain replied, “Well, Soyinka is very dramatic with his words. He uses words to dramatize situations and to call attention (to issues). All he was saying was that we had not achieved our potential. That is my own interpretation. We fall far short of our potential, even till this date.

"All those things we left behind, even as civil servants, are in a state of disrepair. There is no comparative replacement all these years and it is worrisome, it is painful and disappointing. I pray that one day; we will find our way back to the path of growth and development.”

He also commented on the security situation in the country which according to him is a serious challenge.

“Sometimes, I read in the media opinions that there must be total peace but I accept that where we are now is far from being good when even citizens of the country feel unsafe. I can speak for myself and say that if I could avoid travelling outside Benin City for even 10km, I would do it. I know they (bandits) kidnap in cities too.

“They kidnap in towns but, at least, you are a bit safer in your bedroom than on the highways. So, yes, we have a serious challenge in the way the new security threat is manifesting itself. I think there are people out there, whether in this country or outside the country, that are trying to get Nigerians into thinking that the government cannot protect them and that is a very dangerous thing,” he explained.