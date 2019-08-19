Bandits Kill Four In Fresh Kastina Attack

At least four persons were killed on Monday in attacks by bandits in Tsayu Village under Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, the bandits attacked the community in the early hours of Monday and also four cows in addition to killing as many persons.

He said, “The bandits killed four of the villagers and escaped into the forest.

“The command wishes to advise the people to always implore the measures of synergy and cooperation with security agencies in dealing with the menace of cattle rustlers, kidnappers, armed bandits and all forms of criminals in our society.”