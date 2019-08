Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari-backed security operatives have allowed organizers of the #RevolutionNow symposium gain access to the event's venue.

The police and other security agents had laid siege to the Ikeja venue as early as 7 am.

This was made possible after human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, had an extensive discussion with the security operatives.

The symposium is expected to start soon.