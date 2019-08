Femi Falana, human rights activist has defied heavy security at the venue of a planned symposium by #RevolutionNow organizers.

Falana stormed the venue at 11:40 pm leading to chants of solidarity by people who had converged despite the sealing off of the venue by Nigerian security forces.

Upon arrival, Falana was blocked by the security agents who prevented him from gaining access to the building. See Also ACTIVISM UPDATE: #RevolutionNow Symposium: Police Have Started Arresting Innocent Bystanders, Say Organizers